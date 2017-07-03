Sheriff's release suspect photos after pair of North County brea - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sheriff's release suspect photos after pair of North County break-ins

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Sheriff's officials asked for the public's help Monday to identify suspects in a pair of North County break-ins.

The most recent occurred Thursday night or early Friday at Kendall Farms, in the 4200 block of White Lilac Road in Rainbow.

According to the sheriff's department, surveillance video showed a late-model gray or tan Chevrolet or GMC extended-cab pickup truck with rear-hinged doors pull into the farm with four masked men inside the vehicle. The suspects appeared to have cut a lock on a gate to get onto the farm, and detached wires to an alarm system.

From there, the suspects broke into a barn and stole more than $15,000 worth of landscaping tools, authorities said. Damage to the property was estimated at more than $2,000.

The first incident took place on June 21st, in the early morning, at Sullivan Middle School, in the 7300 block of West Lilac Road in Bonsall.

Sheriff's officials said surveillance video showed two masked men driving onto campus in a similar pickup, and broke into two storage units and the maintenance office. The estimated loss was $10,000 worth of tools.

Video and still photographs of the suspects were released.

Anyone who recognizes one of the men are asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200. A call can also be made to the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

