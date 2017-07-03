Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run incident in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV Monday in an apparent hit-and-run, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. at Industrial Boulevard and Main Street, CVPD Lt. Buddy Magor said. The motorcyclist collided with a vehicle pulling out of a business driveway. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and law enforcement are now on the lookout.

Magor confirmed the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.