Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run incident in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV Monday in an apparent hit-and-run, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. at Industrial Boulevard and Main Street, CVPD Lt. Buddy Magor said. The motorcyclist collided with a vehicle pulling out of a business driveway. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and law enforcement are now on the lookout. 

Magor confirmed the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

