Monday June 3, 2017: Hunter Taylor Preps for the Deaflympics

When Team USA recently restarted its indoor deaf volleyball program, Hunter Taylor jumped at the opportunity.

"A couple years ago in LA, they hosted tryouts for the first time in a while," says Hunter, "and I ended up being one of the first ones chosen."

Now he's on the verge of representing the red, white and blue in Samsun, Turkey, in the 23rd Summer Deaflympics. He and his teammates have been training in San Diego before the games, which begin on July 18.

