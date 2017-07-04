Coronado celebrates Independence Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The annual Independence Day Crown City Classic kicked off a day of Fourth of July celebrations in Coronado Tuesday.

Runners took off from Tidelands Park as early as 7 a.m. for the city of Coronado's Independence Day Run. The city will then host a parade down Orange Ave. starting at 10 a.m. A concert in Spreckels Park will take place at 4:00 p.m. and fireworks over Glorietta Bay will begin at 9:00 p.m.

7 a.m. — Crown City Classic Run

8:30 a.m. — Rough Water Swim

10 a.m. — Parade

2 p.m. — Parachute Drop

4 p.m. — Concert in the Park

9 p.m. — Fireworks

ALL DAY: Art in the park

A free shuttle service will be offered from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.in 30 minute intervals for Fourth of July festivities. Guests can be picked up from Coronado Cays Fire Station and the Coronado Community Center.

For a list of answers to frequently asked questions, visit here.