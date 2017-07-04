What's closed for Independence Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.

In the city of San Diego, closures include administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers and the Tecolote Nature Center.

Municipal pools in San Diego will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Also open will be the Miramar Landfill, Chollas Lake, San Vicente Reservoir, Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center and municipal golf courses.

Trash collection will be delayed one day.

In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed. Also closed will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.

County-run parks and campgrounds will be open.

Metropolitan Transit System buses and trolleys will run on a Sunday schedule for most of the day. However, Green Line trolleys will run every 7 1/2 minutes from Qualcomm Stadium beginning at 3:30 p.m. for the Big Bay Boom fireworks show.

The Blue and Orange lines will operate every 15 minutes.

Enhanced service will continue after the show.

North County Transit District buses will run on a Sunday schedule, and the Coaster train and Sprinter light-rail will operate on a Saturday schedule.

According to the NCTD, the 11:30 p.m. eastbound Sprinter will be delayed one hour in Oceanside in order to pick up passengers connecting from the last northbound Coaster from San Diego.