What's closed for Independence Day

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.More>>
Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.More>>
Families and friends hit San Diego beaches early to stake their spaces early for Fourth of July celebrations throughout the day.More>>
Families and friends hit San Diego beaches early to stake their spaces early for Fourth of July celebrations throughout the day.More>>
The annual Independence Day Crown City Classic kicked off a day of Fourth of July celebrations in Coronado Tuesday.More>>
The annual Independence Day Crown City Classic kicked off a day of Fourth of July celebrations in Coronado Tuesday.More>>
Temperatures are expected to be moderately warm for this Fourth of July before a warm up after the holiday.More>>
Temperatures are expected to be moderately warm for this Fourth of July before a warm up after the holiday.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV Monday in an apparent hit-and-run, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.More>>
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV Monday in an apparent hit-and-run, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.More>>
Sheriff's officials asked for the public's help Monday to identify suspects in a pair of North County break-ins.More>>
Sheriff's officials asked for the public's help Monday to identify suspects in a pair of North County break-ins.More>>
A 25-year-old mother suspected of driving drunk with her three children crashed Monday in Spring Valley, leaving her and all three children hospitalized.More>>
A 25-year-old mother suspected of driving drunk with her three children crashed Monday in Spring Valley, leaving her and all three children hospitalized.More>>
After making 22 drunken driving arrests in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made just 25 more DUI arrests in the following 48 hours, authorities said Monday.More>>
After making 22 drunken driving arrests in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made just 25 more DUI arrests in the following 48 hours, authorities said Monday.More>>
A Chula Vista man was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after he caused a crash that sent two vehicles rolling off the side of Interstate 805 Tuesday morning, injuring both drivers, police said.More>>
A Chula Vista man was taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving after he caused a crash that sent two vehicles rolling off the side of Interstate 805 Tuesday morning, injuring both drivers, police said.More>>