Chula Vista firefighters serve breakfast for ninth annual pancake breakfast

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Chula Vista kicked off their Fourth of July activities Tuesday morning with the ninth annual Chula Vista Firefighters Foundation pancake breakfast.

The Chula Vista Firefighter's Association is recommending a minimum $5 donation for guests attending the breakfast at Fire Station 7 on 1640 Santa Venetia Road. Proceeds from the breakfast support Chula Vista's fire safety programs. Breakfast is served from 8 to 11 a.m. 

