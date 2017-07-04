Man arrested after SWAT standoff at Rancho Penasquitos home with children inside

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Chula Vista kicked off their Fourth of July activities Tuesday morning with the ninth annual Chula Vista Firefighters Foundation pancake breakfast.More>>
Families and friends hit San Diego beaches early to stake their spaces early for Fourth of July celebrations throughout the day.More>>
The annual Independence Day Crown City Classic kicked off a day of Fourth of July celebrations in Coronado Tuesday.More>>
Temperatures are expected to be moderately warm for this Fourth of July before a warm up after the holiday.More>>
The 2017 San Diego County Fair will end its 2017 season Tuesday with its annual Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m.More>>
A man was in custody Tuesday following a standoff with a SWAT team at his Rancho Penasquitos home where his three children were also inside.More>>
Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District buses, trains and trolleys will operate on regular weekday schedules Monday, for the most part, according to the public transportation agencies.More>>
Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.More>>
After making 22 drunken driving arrests in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made just 25 more DUI arrests in the following 48 hours, authorities said Monday.More>>
