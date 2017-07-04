Man arrested after SWAT standoff at Rancho Penasquitos home with children inside

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was in custody Tuesday following a standoff with a SWAT team at his Rancho Penasquitos home where his three children were also inside.

Police were called out to the home in the 9300 block of Vervain Street at 8:06 p.m. Monday for a domestic disturbance, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The mother of the children was able to get out of the house but the three children remained inside with the father, prompting a SWAT team to respond.

Authorities were able to talk the man out of the home, Buttle said. It wasn't immediately clear how long the standoff lasted.

None of the children were harmed, Buttle said.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.