Warming continues as thunderstorms develop over San Diego's mountains

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend while warm temperatures prevail elsewhere around the county.

A slight chance of thunderstorms is developing in the mountains starting Wednesday. Few showers and isolated thunderstorms are probably over the highest peaks. Overall, rainfall will be light. There is a better chance of showers in the mountains over the weekend.

Clouds and fog will reach from the coast to inland areas Wednesday. After clouds clear mid-morning, expect mostly sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to rise with warming continuing through Saturday. Those rising temperatures could lead to an excessive heat advisory for parts of San Diego County later this week.

Wednesday's high temperatures are expected to be 73 to 78 degrees at the beaches, 83 to 88 inland, 86 to 91 in the western valleys, 93 to 98 near the foothills, 91 to 100 in the mountains and 110 to 115 in the deserts.