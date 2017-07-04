Warming continues as thunderstorms develop over San Diego's moun - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Warming continues as thunderstorms develop over San Diego's mountains

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend while warm temperatures prevail elsewhere around the county.

A slight chance of thunderstorms is developing in the mountains starting Wednesday. Few showers and isolated thunderstorms are probably over the highest peaks. Overall, rainfall will be light. There is a better chance of showers in the mountains over the weekend. 

Clouds and fog will reach from the coast to inland areas Wednesday. After clouds clear mid-morning, expect mostly sunshine. 

Temperatures will continue to rise with warming continuing through Saturday. Those rising temperatures could lead to an excessive heat advisory for parts of San Diego County later this week.

Wednesday's  high temperatures are expected to be 73 to 78 degrees at the beaches, 83 to 88 inland, 86 to 91 in the western valleys, 93 to 98 near the foothills, 91 to 100 in the mountains and 110 to 115 in the deserts.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.