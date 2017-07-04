Man dies in crash with parked cars in Pacific Beach - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man dies in crash with parked cars in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 20-year-old man died Tuesday when the car he was driving crashed into a parked vehicle in Pacific Beach.

The crash was reported at 12:18 a.m. in the 5100 block of Soledad Road, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was driving a 2002 four-door Honda Civic east on Soledad Road when he hit a parked unoccupied 2017 four-door Toyota on the south side of the street, Buttle said.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.  

Arriving officers broke the rear window of the Honda to remove the driver, Buttle said. CPR was started on the man but he died from his injuries at the scene, Buttle said.

