Police: Two arrested in Escondido after crashing stolen car

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Two men were in custody Tuesday, apprehended by Escondido Police Monday night after the allegedly stolen car they were in crashed into other vehicles during a chase.

Escondido Police Lt. Scott Walters said the crash occurred near the corner of E. Washington Avenue and N. Quince Street in the west end of the city.

"A driver, his passenger and a woman were arrested after the stolen car crashed," Walters said. "One of the men, the passenger, was a parolee at-large."

A license plate check on the gray Kia Optima failed to turn up information matching the make and model of the car.

Neither suspect was identified by police. Walters said both men were booked into jail on unspecified charges. He said the woman was released.