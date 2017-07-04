Police: Two arrested in Escondido after crashing stolen car - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police: Two arrested in Escondido after crashing stolen car

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Two men were in custody Tuesday, apprehended by Escondido Police Monday night after the allegedly stolen car they were in crashed into other vehicles during a chase. 

Escondido Police Lt. Scott Walters said the crash occurred near the corner of E. Washington Avenue and N. Quince Street in the west end of the city.

"A driver, his passenger and a woman were arrested after the stolen car crashed," Walters said. "One of the men, the passenger, was a parolee at-large."

A license plate check on the gray Kia Optima failed to turn up information matching the make and model of the car. 

 Neither suspect was identified by police. Walters said both men were booked into jail on unspecified charges. He said the woman was released. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.