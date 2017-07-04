US and South Korea conduct exercise in response to North Korea missile launch

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The United States Army and South Korea Military responded to North Korea's latest missile test with their own missile exercises.

The missiles were launched Tuesday afternoon into South Korean territorial waters. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, is confirming North Korea's latest missile test was in fact an intercontinental ballistic missile, which experts said could reach the U.S.

The United States is now asking for an emergency meeting of the U.S. Security Council. The meeting is expected to take place Wednesday.

This is the first time the regime has launched a missile of this kind.

According to Japan's Ministry of Defense, the projectile may have landed in its exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline.

It's North Korea's 11th missile test this year.

According to South Korea's military, it traveled more than 578 miles, which analysts described as North Korea's most successful test ever.

A U.S. scientist examining the height and distance said the missile could potentially be powerful enough to reach Alaska.

National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster, confirmed last week that military options have been prepared.

President Trump reacted to the launch on social media.

He tweeted, "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?" referring to North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

He also posted that it was, "hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"