Volunteers clean up San Diego beaches after busy Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Volunteers with three organizations are scheduled to clean up area beaches today following the Fourth of July holiday. 

The Surfrider Foundation of San Diego County, San Diego Coastkeeper and I Love a Clean San Diego will pick up refuse that revelers left behind at Belmont Park in Mission Beach, and the Ocean Beach, Crystal and Oceanside piers, beginning at 9 a.m. 

Last year, almost 700 volunteers gathered up 1,400 pounds of trash and nearly 400 pound of recycling material, organizers said. 

Caroline Cantor of Surfrider said there's been a significant decrease in the amount of holiday trash since the city of San Diego banned alcoholic beverages on beaches nine years ago. 

"But there is still a ton of garbage left behind and we need volunteers to help make sure it doesn't enter the ocean," Cantor said.

For those who want to help, bags and gloves will be provided, she said. However, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own. Minors will need a parent or guardian to sign for them.

