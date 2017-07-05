USS Gabrielle Giffords completes first voyage to San Diego today

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The United States Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) is scheduled to arrive in San Diego Wednesday, completing its first voyage to its home port.

The USS Gabrielle Giffords was commissioned last month in Galveston, Texas, in a ceremony that included her namesake, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who survived an assassination attempt in 2011.

Former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said the naming was appropriate because Giffords is “synonymous with courage when she inspired the nation with remarkable resiliency and showed the possibilities of the human spirit."

The USS Gabrielle Giffords was constructed at a shipyard in mobile Alabama. The ship underwent trials, crew certification training, equipment checks and traveled through the Panama Canal to ensure she is ready for duty, the Navy said.

The vessel is the ninth littoral combat ship to enter the fleet and the fifth Independence-variant LCS. LCS vessels are designed to be high-speed, multi-mission ships capable of operating independently or with an associated strike group, according to the Navy. The ship is ready for both marine and aviation operations.

The Giffords joins the other LCS ships in San Diego: USS Freedom (LCS 1), USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), and USS Montgomery (LCS 8).