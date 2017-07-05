USS Gabrielle Giffords completes first voyage to San Diego today

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A New York Police officer was killed in what is being called in “unprovoked attack” while sitting in a marked patrol vehicle Wednesday morning.More>>
Volunteers with three organizations are scheduled to clean up area beaches today following the Fourth of July holiday.More>>
Families and friends hit San Diego beaches early to stake their spaces early for Fourth of July celebrations throughout the day.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District will hold a public forum Wednesday to address the concerns of students and parents upset that hundreds of Advance Placement exams were deemed invalid.More>>
The United States Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) is scheduled to arrive in San Diego Wednesday, completing her first voyage to her homeport.More>>
One man was in custody Tuesday in connection with an attempted homicide and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an argument turned violent at a Grantville transient camp, police said.More>>
Ten animal rights protestors from People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals were forcibly removed, and five of them were arrested, in a continuing protest that began Monday with a "die-in'' at SeaWorld's Aquatica San Diego Water Park.More>>
Tuesday is our nation's 241st birthday, but it's also the birthday of a high-profile San Diego landmark: the Giant Dipper roller coaster in oceanfront Belmont Park.More>>
DUI arrests for the holiday weekend are down this year over last, but fatalities are up, both statewide and in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.More>>
Two men were in custody Tuesday, apprehended by Escondido Police Monday night after the allegedly stolen car they were in crashed into other vehicles during a chase.More>>
