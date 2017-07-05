Witnesses pull man from fire after argument turns violent in Gra - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Witnesses pull man from fire after argument turns violent in Grantville

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — One man was in custody Tuesday in connection with an attempted homicide and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an argument turned violent at a Grantville transient camp, police said. 

Witnesses told police they heard the victim, a 63-year-old man, arguing with another transient a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a camp near 10990 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego police officer John Buttle said. About five minutes after the argument, the witnesses heard what sounded like a fire and  went to investigate.

"They ... found the victim's tent on fire, partially (covering) the victim with a pallet on top of him," Buttle said.    

After the witnesses pulled the victim from the fire and called 911, they noticed a man hiding in nearby bushes and watching the events unfold, Buttle said. The hiding man stayed in the area but attempted to leave when police and firefighters arrived. He was detained and arrested in what police categorized as an attempted homicide.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in serious condition, Buttle said. San Diego Police Department detectives and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's Metro Arson Strike Team are investigating the incident.

