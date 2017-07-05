SDUSD to hold public meeting over hundreds of invalid AP test scores

SCRIPPS RANCH( KUSI) — The San Diego Unified School District will hold a public forum Wednesday to address the concerns of students and parents upset that hundreds of Advance Placement exams were deemed invalid.

The College Board, who runs the college admissions test, and the Educational Testing Service, the testing administrator, invalidated the tests of 540 students from Scripps Ranch after it was discovered that the students were seated too closely together. Partitions were also used to separate the students. Both methods are not allowed for advance placement testing.

The meeting Wednesday will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall Middle School in Scripps Ranch.

Last week, Superintendent Cindy Marten held a press conference about the issue.

"On behalf of Scripps Ranch High School and all San Diego Unified, we deeply regret the fact that established procedures were not followed in this instance. We've accepted responsibility for the fact and we are conducting an internal review of AP test taking procedures at other high schools," Superintendent Marten said.

Students and parents are upset though, that the scores were thrown out in the first place, and urge the College Board to reinstate the scores.

"This is the stuff that I memorized and worked hard to understand for the test, and so to me, all this stuff, it just feels like the counselors are throwing this away, something that I worked so hard for and I mean the apology just sounds canned and typical, but that's OK," said Zak McGaugh of Scripps Ranch High School, Class of 2017.

Students were given the option to retake the test at no cost. The test normally costs $93. Two retests are scheduled in July and August. If a student does not retest, they will be given a refund.