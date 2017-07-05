New York police officer shot while sitting in marked patrol car - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

New York police officer shot while sitting in marked patrol car

Posted: Updated:
By Jason Austell

Warning: Video above contains graphic audio that may be unsuitable for some. 

BRONX, NY (KUSI) — A New York Police officer was killed in what is being called in “unprovoked attack” while sitting in a marked patrol vehicle Wednesday morning.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Miosotis Familia, 48, was sitting in a marked police vehicle in the Bronx just after midnight when a man approached and fired a single shot through the window. Familia was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, Sgt. Brendan Ryan said.  

Her partner called for help. Responding officers shot and killed the suspect, identified as 34-year-old parolee Alexander Bonds after he pulled a revolver on them during a chase, according to police.

Familia is a 12-year veteran of the New York Police Department (NYPD) and a mother of three. There does not appear to be any connection between Familia and Bonds, police said.

A person nearby, believed not to be involved in the incident, was struck by a stray bullet but is in stable condition. 

Local law enforcement showed their support on twitter: 

