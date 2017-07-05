Deputy-involved shooting reported in Vista - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Deputy-involved shooting reported in Vista

Posted:

VISTA (KUSI) — A deputy-involved shooting investigation was underway Wednesday morning in Vista.

An investigation was launched just before 11 a.m. Wednesday into a deputy-involved shooting near the 300 block of North Melrose Drive. No Sheriff's deputies were hurt in the incident, San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) officials said. 

There were no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community, SDSO said. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not clear. 

Residents were asked to avoid the areas of North Melrose Drive, Copper Drive, Knoll Road, Ferrara Way and Plymouth Drive.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates. 

