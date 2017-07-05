American Red Cross issues emergency call for blood and platelet donors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors Wednesday after nearly 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.

The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now and help save lives.

The shortfall is the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations for more than four days.



"It's crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood," said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. "Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross has added more than 25,000 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.



Blood shortages often worsen around Independence Day due to many fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gathering, and this year is no exception. Nearly 700 fewer blood drives are scheduled during the Independence Day week than the weeks before and after the holiday.



Overall, the summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations as regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities. In a recent survey of Red Cross blood donors, more than 73 percent indicated vacation plans this summer, many of them occurring the weeks before and after Independence Day.



New donors and those who haven't given in a while are especially encouraged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives. Nearly one-third fewer new blood donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year due in part to schools – where blood drives are held and where new donors give – being out of session during the summer months.



Every two seconds in the United States blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant procedures, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day for patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 5-25:

Carlsbad

7/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 2855 Gazelle Court



Chula Vista

7/11/2017: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Border Patrol San Diego Sector, 2411 Boswell Road

7/19/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Chula Vista Library, 389 Orange Ave

7/24/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chula Vista South Bay Service Center, 311 Del Mar Ave



Coronado

7/6/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave



El Cajon

7/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., El Cajon Heartland Masonic, 695 Ballantyne Street

7/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Moneytree, 303 N 2nd St



Encinitas

7/17/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive

7/9/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 1831 South El Camino Real



Escondido

7/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway

7/9/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sikh Society of San Diego, 1400 W 9th Avenue

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway



Fallbrook

7/14/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Fallbrook Library, 124 South Mission Rd



Imperial Beach

7/7/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Imperial Beach Farmers Market, 10 Evergreen Ave

7/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boys and Girls Club, 847 Encina Ave



La Jolla

7/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University California San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive

7/7/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 4240 La Jolla Village Drive

7/13/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Scripps Green Hospital, 10666 N. Torrey Pines Road

7/14/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University California San Diego Library Walk, 9500 Gilman Drive

7/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University California San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive



Oceanside

7/5/2017: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Wal-Mart, 3404 Marron Rd



7/13/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

7/16/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Church, 1602 S. El Camino Real

7/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 8-2-8 Urgent Care, 4171 Oceanside Ave, Suite 109



Ramona

7/9/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Elizabeth Ann Seton Center, 424 6th Street



San Diego

7/5/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/7/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/8/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/9/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/10/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tealium Inc, 11095 Torreyana Rd

7/10/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/11/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/13/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Miramar College - Student Affairs Building, 10440 Black Mountain Rd

7/14/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/15/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/16/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sears UTC, 4575 La Jolla Village Dr.

7/16/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/17/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., VA San Diego Healthcare Main Hospital Building 1, 3350 La Jolla Village Drive

7/17/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/18/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/19/2017: 1:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., KLOS Radio - Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa #C

7/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Intel, 12220 Scripps Summit Drive

7/19/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Garden Communities La Jolla Crossroads, 9085 Judicial Dr

7/20/2017: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Copley Family YMCA, 4300 El Cajon Blvd

7/20/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Unire Real Estate, 11988 El Camino Real Suite 120

7/21/2017: 1:45 p.m. - 8 p.m., KLOS Radio - Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa #C

7/22/2017: 9:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., KLOS Radio - Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa #C

7/23/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/23/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Worldwide The Mission, 5155 Green Brier Ave

7/24/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/24/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Athens Administrators, 404 Camino del Rio South

7/24/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Residence Inn by Marriott, 1865 Hotel Cir S

7/25/2017: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave. Suite C

7/25/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Epsilon, 9525 Towne Center Drive



San Marcos

7/10/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road

7/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road

7/12/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road

7/13/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road

7/23/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Worldwide North County Albertsons, 1571 San Elijo Road



Vista

7/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Avalon, 701 Breeze Hill Rd.

7/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lowe's, 151 Vista Village Dr