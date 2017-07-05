Inmate firefighter in critical condition after injury sustained during fire suppression efforts in Lakeside area

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — An inmate firefighter sustained serious injuries Wednesday while assisting in fighting a brush fire in Lakeside.

According to Cal Fire, the inmate was injured by a cut to the leg from a chainsaw during fire suppression efforts.

The inmate was transferred to Grossmont Hospital and remains there in critical condition.

Firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread of the half-acre fire in the area of Los Coches Road and Olde Highway 80 and expected to have the fire fully contained by late Wednesday afternoon.