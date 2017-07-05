Inmate firefighter in critical condition after injury sustained during fire suppression efforts in Lakeside area

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An inmate firefighter sustained serious injuries Wednesday while assisting in fighting a brush fire in Lakeside.More>>
A deputy-involved shooting has been reported in the 300 block of North Melrose Drive in Vista.More>>
The San Diego Housing Commission and area elected officials kicked off a three-year, $80 million program Wednesday to provide more housing for the area's burgeoning homeless population.More>>
The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after about 61,000 fewer donations were given during the last two months, causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply.More>>
Volunteers with three organizations are scheduled to clean up area beaches today following the Fourth of July holiday.More>>
A 52-year-old man attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old boy in the Fox Canyon neighborhood failed when his truck wouldn't start, police said.More>>
An anti-inflammatory medication used for a variety of conditions could also be effective in treating type 2 diabetes, scientists with UC San Diego and the University of Michigan reported Wednesday.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>
A Marine has died from his injuries after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his motorcycle last week in Oceanside.More>>
One man was in custody Tuesday in connection with an attempted homicide and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an argument turned violent at a Grantville transient camp, police said.More>>
