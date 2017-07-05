Applications for the 2017 Prep Pigskin Report are now being acce - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Applications for the 2017 Prep Pigskin Report are now being accepted!

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Rudy

Can you work under extreme deadline pressure? Are you detail-oriented? Do you look good in red? These are just some of the attributes necessary to be part of the nation's #1 ranked high school football show.

The PPR is currently accepting applications for videographers, field producers, social media producers, writers, editors, and scoreboard operators. Ideal candidates possess (but are not limited to) the following skills set:

*above average understanding of football

*punctual

*detail-oriented

*social media savvy

*can write accurate scripts (quickly)

*can edit on Adobe Premiere (quickly)

*clean driving record

*available to work from 8/15/17 to 12/12/17

Working on the Prep Pigskin Report is not for everybody. But everybody who does work on this highly acclaimed show leaves better prepared for the challenges that lie ahead... no matter his or her chosen profession.

So I ask you. Are you ready for some PPR?

'
