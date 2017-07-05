Rep. Steve Scalise placed back in intensive care over concerns o - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Rep. Steve Scalise placed back in intensive care over concerns of infection

ALEXANDRIA (KUSI) — Rep. Steve Scalise was placed back into the intensive care unit Wednesday over new concerns for infection.

According to CNN, Scalise's condition remains listed as serious. 

On June 14, 66-year-old James Hodgekinson of Illinois opened fire on a group of Republican representatives in Alexandria practicing for an annual congressional baseball game between House Democrats and House Republicans.

Witnesses described seeing a gunman with a rifle unload about 50 to 100 rounds of ammunition onto the baseball field at about 7 a.m. EST. Capitol Hill policeman — who were on hand because of Rep. Scalise's high ranking — returned fire, striking Hodgekinson and killing him. 

Scalise was hit by a single bullet to his left hip, suffering significant damage to his blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

According to CNN, Scalise's condition had improved so much that he was released from the MedStar Washington Hospital Center's intensive care unit less than two weeks ago.

