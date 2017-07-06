Fiery semi-truck crash snarls traffic for I-15 commuters

MIRA MESA (KUSI) — An semi-truck that crashed and caught fire on Interstate 15 in Mira Mesa Thursday morning was snarling traffic for morning commuters.

A tractor-trailer truck loaded with furniture crashed into the center divider and caught fire in the HOV lanes of I-15 near Mira Mesa Blvd. just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and responding firefighters were able to put out the fire. He suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

Update I-15 Mira Mesa Blvd: Trailer has been uprighted. All SB Express Lanes and two main lanes remain closed. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 6, 2017

The crash blocked two southbound lanes and all southbound HOV lanes of I-15. Lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m. Thursday and were expected to be closed for several more hours.

CalTrans crews were called to assist in cleanup.