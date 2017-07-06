Southern California heat wave expected to last through the weekend

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin rising Thursday and could climb past the 115-degree mark in certain areas in the coming days.More>>
An semi-truck that crashed and caught fire on Interstate 15 in Mira Mesa Thursday morning was snarling traffic for morning commuters.More>>
Nearly 500 volunteers with three organizations Wednesday collected more than 800 pounds of trash and recycliables that accumulated over the Fourth of July holiday at Belmont Park in Mission Beach, and the Ocean Beach, Crystal and Oceanside piers.More>>
The San Diego Unified School District held a public forum Wednesday to address the concerns of students and parents upset that hundreds of Advance Placement exams were deemed invalid.More>>
Rep. Steve Scalise was placed back into the intensive care unit Wednesday over new concerns for infection.More>>
A 52-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.More>>
County animal shelters took in 45 dogs between 7 p.m. Tuesday and noon Wednesday, part of an annual surge of lost canines that typically become frightened at the sound of fireworks.More>>
An anti-inflammatory medication used for a variety of conditions could also be effective in treating type 2 diabetes, scientists with UC San Diego and the University of Michigan reported Wednesday.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>
A Marine has died from his injuries after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his motorcycle last week in Oceanside.More>>
