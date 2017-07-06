Public viewing scheduled for local Navy sailor killed in USS Fitzgerald collision

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The public will be able to pay their respects Thursday to one of two local sailors killed while aboard the USS Fitzgerald last month.

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass of Oceanside was one of seven sailors killed when the U.S. Navy vessel USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine cargo ship ACX Crystal Ronald Advincula off the coast of Japan in June. Chula Vistan Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan was also killed along with:

Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut

Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The public viewing in honor of Douglass will be held at El Camino Memorial at 5600 Carroll Canyon Road. A funeral will be held at Miramar National Cemetery at 3 p.m.

A formal investigation into what caused the collision was being conducted by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and Japanese authorities.

Full coverage of the USS Fitzgerald collision can be found here.