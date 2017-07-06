Firefighters who delivered child in back of car receive visit fr - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Firefighters who delivered child in back of car receive visit from newborn and family

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego firefighters who helped deliver a child in Sorrento Mesa received a visit Thursday from the newborn and his grateful parents.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, Tom Judge was driving wife Sydney to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. on June 12 when she told him to
pull over and call 911 because the baby was coming. Firefighters and paramedics from a nearby station responded to a commercial area at Oberlin Drive and Scranton Road, where the Judges were waiting.

Heston was delivered in the back seat of the Judge's car. He and Sydney were then transported by ambulance to Sharp Mary Birch Hospital.

``I am very proud of the crew who kept the Judges calm and helped deliver their boy, Heston,'' said SDFRD Chief Brian Fennessy. ``We don't often deliver babies in the backs of cars but our crews are trained and prepared for just about anything.''

Heston and Sydney are doing well and the Judges wanted to meet the crew -- under less stressful circumstances -- to express their appreciation, according to the SDFRD.

