Construction truck spills cement on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A construction truck has crashed and spilled a load of cement on Interstate 805 near Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista.

Four of the five southbound lanes of the freeway are currently blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP has issued a congestion alert for the area.

Four lanes closed on SB I-805 north of Telegraph Cyn Rd due to a cement truck losing its load. #SDCaltansAlert pic.twitter.com/2pFEEIm70l — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 6, 2017

This is a developing story.