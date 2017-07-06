Construction truck spills cement on Interstate 805 in Chula Vist - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Construction truck spills cement on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A construction truck has crashed and spilled a load of cement on Interstate 805 near Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista.

Four of the five southbound lanes of the freeway are currently blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP has issued a congestion alert for the area.

This is a developing story.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.