Protesters clash with police ahead of G-20 Summit in Germany

HAMBURG (KUSI) — Thousands of protesters clashed with police officers in Hamburg, Germany while President Donald Trump and other world leaders arrived for the G-20 Summit.

Anti-globalization protesters demonstrated in the city’s plaza and marched through the streets in an event they are calling “G-20: Welcome to Hell.” About 20,000 police officers were on hand to deal with the 100,000 demonstrators expected to attend.

Police opened water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protestors after water bottles and stones began flying Thursday evening.

The Group of 20 top world leaders were expected to address a wide range of issues, including fighting terrorism, supply and trade and regulating the financial market at the meeting set to begin Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday.

President Donald Trump met with Merkel ahead of the summit to discuss North Korea, the situation in the Middle East and more, according to a spokesperson.

Also scheduled Friday is a highly-anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.