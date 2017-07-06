Chula Vista man arrested for possession of explosives pleads gui - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Chula Vista man arrested for possession of explosives pleads guilty to possession of destructive device in public place

Posted: Updated:
Chula Vista man arrested for possession of explosives pleads guilty to possession of destructive device in public place Chula Vista man arrested for possession of explosives pleads guilty to possession of destructive device in public place

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A man who was arrested last year, after explosives were found in his Chula Vista apartment following a fire that displaced about 30 residents, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a destructive device in a public place.

David Wasson, 33, initially gave officers a fake name and claimed his shirt caught fire while he was cooking in his second-floor unit at the Seawind Apartments at 1067 Fourth Ave. the afternoon of Oct. 17, according to Chula Vista police.

Police said Wasson tossed the burning shirt onto some gasoline containers, then evacuated the apartment.

Neighbors saw a man later identified as Wasson running away from the building just before hearing explosions.

Related Link: Explosives, drugs found in Chula Vista apartment after fire

Firefighters evacuated the building — one of nine at the complex — and were able to confine the blaze to Wasson's apartment, Chula Vista Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns said.

Police officers found Wasson shortly afterward, suffering from burns. He was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition at the time, and was also named in a no-bail arrest warrant, police said.

Wasson was taken to a hospital along with a neighbor who sustained smoke inhalation while attempting to extinguish the fire. Five people were evaluated at the scene for minor burns and respiratory complaints, Muns said.

Firefighters found "suspicious items'' in the unit where the blaze erupted and summoned personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a county hazardous materials team and the sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit. Police said a search of the apartment turned up Molotov cocktails, ammunition, gasoline, an improvised explosive device and homemade zip guns.

Wasson will be sentenced to eight years in prison on Aug. 22.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.