SDUSD votes 4-0 to pursue legal action against invalidation of AP test scores

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The San Diego Unified School Board voted 4-0 Thursday night to pursue legal action against the invalidation of AP test scores from Scripps Ranch High School.More>>
The San Diego Unified School Board voted 4-0 Thursday night to pursue legal action against the invalidation of AP test scores from Scripps Ranch High School.More>>
Dave Stall: 2017 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo LuxuryMore>>
Dave Stall: 2017 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo LuxuryMore>>
The documented gang member killed Wednesday in a deputy-involved shooting in Vista was identified Thursday as 24-year-old Jonathon Coronel.More>>
The documented gang member killed Wednesday in a deputy-involved shooting in Vista was identified Thursday as 24-year-old Jonathon Coronel.More>>
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin rising Thursday and could climb past the 115-degree mark in certain areas in the coming days.More>>
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin rising Thursday and could climb past the 115-degree mark in certain areas in the coming days.More>>
Thousands of protestors clashed with police officers in Hamburg, Germany while President Donald Trump and other world leaders arrived for the G-20 Summit.More>>
Thousands of protestors clashed with police officers in Hamburg, Germany while President Donald Trump and other world leaders arrived for the G-20 Summit.More>>
A man who was arrested last year, after explosives were found in his Chula Vista apartment following a fire that displaced about 30 residents, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a destructive device in a public place.More>>
A man who was arrested last year, after explosives were found in his Chula Vista apartment following a fire that displaced about 30 residents, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a destructive device in a public place.More>>
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside was ordered Thursday to stand trial on a charge of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.More>>
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside was ordered Thursday to stand trial on a charge of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.More>>
The San Diego County Department of Animal Services began a 90-day test and opened its three shelters to the public on Sundays.More>>
The San Diego County Department of Animal Services began a 90-day test and opened its three shelters to the public on Sundays.More>>
Authorities announced a $10,000 reward Thursday for information leading to an arrest in connection with a brutal Gaslamp-area street robbery that left a man seriously injured last spring.More>>
Authorities announced a $10,000 reward Thursday for information leading to an arrest in connection with a brutal Gaslamp-area street robbery that left a man seriously injured last spring.More>>
A construction truck has crashed and spilled a load of cement on Interstate 805 near Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista.More>>
A construction truck has crashed and spilled a load of cement on Interstate 805 near Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista.More>>