San Diego Sheriff's investigate threat made against Encinitas Ma - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Sheriff's investigate threat made against Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Thursday was investigating reports of a threat made against Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear on July 2. 

Blakespear said she reported the threat from an unknown sender to sheriff's the next day — July 3 — and that the messenger referred to her as "Cathy" and detailed dreams of committing violent sexual acts against her. 

“Threatening sexual violence is aimed at making me feel fearful and vulnerable as a woman. Its goal is to terrorize me, and I recognize that,” Blakespear said. “I don’t know who sent me that text message but the sheriff is investigating. I’m taking extra precautions to protect myself and my family.”

Blakespear was elected to the two-year mayoral term in November after serving two years on the City Council.

