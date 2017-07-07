Two people killed in head-on collision on I-5 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Two motorists were killed Friday in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.

A sedan headed north in the southbound lanes slammed into a second vehicle near Mission Avenue around 2 a.m. One of the vehicles then caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the drivers, a woman whose name has yet to be made public, was found unresponsive in the roadway, according to the CHP.

Three non-injury crashes occurred in the area following the initial collision, according to the CHP.

The crashes prompted authorities to close the southbound freeway in the area for a time and issue a SigAlert, but the lanes have since been reopened.