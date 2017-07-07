President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin have fi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin have first sit-down meeting in Hamburg

Posted: Updated:

HAMBURG (KUSI) — United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for their first meeting in Hamburg, Germany Friday.

The two leaders were expected to discuss several issues ranging from the Syrian conflict to Russia’s influence in Ukraine in their 30-minute meeting.

The meeting comes while the United States is investigating Russia’s possible influence on the 2016 U.S. election. It is unclear if Trump will raise the allegations to Putin at the meeting.

On Thursday, President Trump said he did believe Russia may have interfered in the election, but that other countries may have been involved as well.

President Trump is in Hamburg for the Group of 20 (G-20) summit. The group of world leaders on Friday discussed fighting terrorism before gathering for a group photo. Other topics scheduled for the two-day summit include global trade and climate.

Earlier in the day he met with Mexican President Pena Nieto. It is unclear what was discussed, but the President called Nieto a “friend.”

The G-20 includes leaders from: the United States, Mexico, Germany, France, Britain, the European Union, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Africa, Turkey and South Korea.

Outside the summit, anti-globalization protesters continued to demonstrate. On Thursday, protesters clashed with police officers who used water ___ to subdue protesters. Protesters set several cars ablaze and attempted to block leaders from entering the summit. At least 111 officers have been injured, police said. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.