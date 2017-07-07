Two local Navy sailors killed aboard USS Fitzgerald to be laid t - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two local Navy sailors killed aboard USS Fitzgerald to be laid to rest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Services are scheduled Friday and Saturday for the two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship near Japan.

An interment ceremony is scheduled Friday at the Miramar National Cemetery for Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, a 25-year-old 2010 Fallbrook High School graduate who lived in San Diego. 

Born in a military hospital in Okinawa, he was described by his family as "an adventurous young man" who loved to travel, was a certified scuba diver and a black belt in karate. He spent many summers in Japan, where he became fluent in Japanese. 

Services for 23-year-old Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan of Chula Vista are scheduled for Saturday at Corpus Christi Parish in Bonita.

Seven sailors died in the June 17 collision. Most of them were asleep in their berths, which flooded after the bow of the ACX Crystal ripped open a ragged 12-foot by 17-foot hole in the starboard side of the Fitzgerald below the waterline.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway. The U.S. Naval Institute Press reported that the Fitzgerald will enter a drydock in Yokosuka later this month, where officials will determine if the ship can be repaired there in Japan, or will have to return to the U.S. 

