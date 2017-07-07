Rep. Duncan D. Hunter discusses health care and international relations

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Services are scheduled Friday and Saturday for the two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship near Japan.More>>
The body of the second local sailor killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan will return to San Diego Friday.More>>
United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for their first meeting in Hamburg, Germany Friday.More>>
Two motorists were killed Friday in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.More>>
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Thursday was investigating reports of a threat made against Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear on July 2.More>>
A man who was arrested last year, after explosives were found in his Chula Vista apartment following a fire that displaced about 30 residents, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a destructive device in a public place.More>>
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside was ordered Thursday to stand trial on a charge of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.More>>
The San Diego County Department of Animal Services began a 90-day test and opened its three shelters to the public on Sundays.More>>
Authorities announced a $10,000 reward Thursday for information leading to an arrest in connection with a brutal Gaslamp-area street robbery that left a man seriously injured last spring.More>>
