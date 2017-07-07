Man accused of attempted kidnapping in City Heights on Fourth of July in court

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for their first meeting in Hamburg, Germany Friday.More>>
Services are scheduled Friday and Saturday for the two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship near Japan.More>>
The body of the second local sailor killed when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan will return to San Diego Friday.More>>
Two motorists were killed Friday in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.More>>
Arraignment is scheduled Friday for a man accused of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Thursday was investigating reports of a threat made against Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear on July 2.More>>
A man who was arrested last year, after explosives were found in his Chula Vista apartment following a fire that displaced about 30 residents, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a destructive device in a public place.More>>
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside was ordered Thursday to stand trial on a charge of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.More>>
