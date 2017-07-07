Man accused of attempted kidnapping in City Heights on Fourth of July in court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Arraignment is scheduled Friday for a man accused of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.

The 6-year-old victim was leaving a family gathering in the 3600 block of Ontario Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and had walked out to his family's vehicle to await his parents when Michael Todd Mahurin approached and allegedly grabbed the child from behind, according to San Diego police.

"The suspect placed the victim in the front seat of his truck (and) told him to (lie) down and not say anything," Officer John Buttle alleged.

When the engine of his truck wouldn't start, Mahurin asked unsuspecting family members of the boy to help jump-start the vehicle, according to Buttle. They agreed and were preparing to assist him when the child's parents came out looking for their son a short time later.

"One of the family members came to the truck to ask the suspect to help look for the victim and saw the victim in the front seat," Buttle said.

Members of the family then called the police and held the suspect until officers arrived and arrested him.

Mahurin, 52, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, illegal possession of a controlled substance and driving without a valid license. He was being held in lieu of $105,000 bail pending arraignment.