Oceanside officer struck in 'intentional' hit-and-run attends blood drive held in his honor

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.

Officer Brad Hunter, 47, who is a 29-year veteran with the Oceanside Police Department, was struck by a Dodge neon while conducting a traffic stop on a separate vehicle on Foussat Road near Oceanside Blvd on June 19.

The Officer Brad Hunter Blood Drive, hosted by the Oceanside Police Officers Association Foundation (OPOAF) in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, was held at Oceanside Police Department headquarters on Mission Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

“Officer Hunter and his wife, Vanessa have a strong desire to create something positive out of this difficult situation by coming together with the community to host a blood drive in an effort to help other trauma victims,” the OPOAF said.

Hunter attended the blood drive and appeared to be in good spirits, but the OPOAF said he has a long road to recovery ahead.

Those wishing to attend the drive can schedule an appointment here. Blood donations can be made through the San Diego Blood Bank in Officer Brad Hunter's name until July 31 using the code "OCPD." Donations can also be made directly to the OPOAF here.

Hunter has undergone several surgeries since he was transported via helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla on June 19. An emergency surgery was performed for a shattered lower leg, he was placed in a medically-induced coma for two days due to a head injury, and he underwent reconstructive surgery, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Witnesses said the car being driven by San Marcos resident Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, appeared to intentionally veer into Hunter. Flores was ordered Thursday to stand trial on charges of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.

A second suspect, the person believed to be a passenger in the Dodge Neon has not been located.