Oceanside officer struck in 'intentional' hit-and-run attends bl - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Oceanside officer struck in 'intentional' hit-and-run attends blood drive held in his honor

Posted: Updated:
Officer Brad Hunter attended the blood drive and appeared to be in good spirits, but the POA said he has a long road to recovery ahead. Officer Brad Hunter attended the blood drive and appeared to be in good spirits, but the POA said he has a long road to recovery ahead.

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.

Officer Brad Hunter, 47, who is a 29-year veteran with the Oceanside Police Department, was struck by a Dodge neon while conducting a traffic stop on a separate vehicle on Foussat Road near Oceanside Blvd on June 19. 

Related Link: Oceanside police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

The Officer Brad Hunter Blood Drive, hosted by the Oceanside Police Officers Association Foundation (OPOAF) in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, was held at Oceanside Police Department headquarters on Mission Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

“Officer Hunter and his wife, Vanessa have a strong desire to create something positive out of this difficult situation by coming together with the community to host a blood drive in an effort to help other trauma victims,” the OPOAF said.  

Hunter attended the blood drive and appeared to be in good spirits, but the OPOAF said he has a long road to recovery ahead.

Those wishing to attend the drive can schedule an appointment here. Blood donations can be made through the San Diego Blood Bank in Officer Brad Hunter's name until July 31 using the code "OCPD." Donations can also be made directly to the OPOAF here.

Related Link: Man accused of intentionally running down Oceanside police officer pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Hunter has undergone several surgeries since he was transported via helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla on June 19. An emergency surgery was performed for a shattered lower leg, he was placed in a medically-induced coma for two days due to a head injury, and he underwent reconstructive surgery, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Witnesses said the car being driven by San Marcos resident Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, appeared to intentionally veer into Hunter. Flores was ordered Thursday to stand trial on charges of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.

A second suspect, the person believed to be a passenger in the Dodge Neon has not been located. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.