Boy struck by car in Vista airlifted to hospital

VISTA (KUSI) — An 8-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Friday when a vehicle struck him in front of a North County apartment complex.

The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 800 block of East Bobier Drive in Vista, according to sheriff's officials.

Road Closure: E. Bobier will be closed in both directions between Calle Jules and Anza for several hours due a serious injury collision. — Vista Station (@SDSOVista) July 7, 2017

Medics airlifted the victim to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego for treatment of severe head trauma, Lt. Dave Schaller said.

No other injuries were reported. Deputies closed the street between Anza Avenue and Calle Jules to through traffic to allow investigators to document the scene of the crash.