Business owners and regulators brainstorm solutions to cannabis industry banking

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two thieves, one armed with a pistol, barged into an occupied Del Cerro-area apartment Friday and looted it before stealing a car and fleeing in it.More>>
Two thieves, one armed with a pistol, barged into an occupied Del Cerro-area apartment Friday and looted it before stealing a car and fleeing in it.More>>
Recreational marijuana will be legal for sale next year, ushering in a whole new set of rules and regulations.More>>
Recreational marijuana will be legal for sale next year, ushering in a whole new set of rules and regulations.More>>
Bonnie Dumanis, who served as San Diego County's top prosecutor for nearly 15 years, officially left office Friday during a "walk-out'' ceremony in front of dozens of employees, supporters, family and friends at the Hall of Justice.More>>
Bonnie Dumanis, who served as San Diego County's top prosecutor for nearly 15 years, officially left office Friday during a "walk-out'' ceremony in front of dozens of employees, supporters, family and friends at the Hall of Justice.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric has secured sufficient energy supplies to power the San Diego region this summer, even as the county braces for searing temperatures that could strain the power grid, the utility announced Friday.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric has secured sufficient energy supplies to power the San Diego region this summer, even as the county braces for searing temperatures that could strain the power grid, the utility announced Friday.More>>
Relief is on the way to residents in Mission Beach who have long been affected by an increase in flies during the summer monthsMore>>
Relief is on the way to residents in Mission Beach who have long been affected by an increase in flies during the summer monthsMore>>
An 4-year-old boy died Friday after suffering from serious injuries sustained when a vehicle struck him in front of a North County apartment complex.More>>
An 4-year-old boy died Friday after suffering from serious injuries sustained when a vehicle struck him in front of a North County apartment complex.More>>
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
Arraignment is scheduled Friday for a man accused of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.More>>
Arraignment is scheduled Friday for a man accused of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego on Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced Wednesday.More>>
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Thursday was investigating reports of a threat made against Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear on July 2.More>>
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Thursday was investigating reports of a threat made against Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear on July 2.More>>