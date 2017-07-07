Thieves break into Del Cerro apartment, stealing cash, other ite - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Thieves break into Del Cerro apartment, stealing cash, other items and vehicle

Thieves break into Del Cerro-apartment, stealing cash, other items and vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two thieves, one armed with a pistol, barged into an occupied Del Cerro-area apartment Friday and looted it before stealing a car and fleeing in it.

The pair of men entered the residence in the 5600 block of Sirocco Lane through an unlocked door about 11:30 a.m., confronted a 22-year-old woman who lives there and demanded cash, according to San Diego police.

The bandits grabbed various objects from inside the apartment, then went outside and stole a white 2015 Nissan Sentra, California license No. 7PQN341, belonging to the woman's roommate, Sgt. Ray Battrick said.

Police released no detailed descriptions of the robbers.

