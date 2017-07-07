Vehicle fully submerged in Allied Gardens swimming pool after dr - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Vehicle fully submerged in Allied Gardens swimming pool after driver loses control, crashes through fence

Posted: Updated:

ALLIED GARDENS (KUSI) — An out-of-control pickup truck crashed through a fence alongside an Allied Gardens home Friday afternoon and plunged into a backyard swimming pool, trapping the driver until a good Samaritan and firefighters were able to rescue her.

The traffic accident in the 7300 block of Conestoga Court occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

After the Ford F-150 Raptor careened off the street, splashed into the pool and sank to the bottom on its side, a witness jumped in, broke a window and held the driver's head above the water while emergency crews were en route, city spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Firefighters freed the woman, who had suffered a head injury, and took her to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not released.

It was unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck, Ysea said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.