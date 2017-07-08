District 32 Dives Into the Postseason - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

District 32 Dives Into the Postseason

Like most of the Little Leagues around San Diego, Scripps Ranch selected an All-Star team at the end of its Majors season.

But while all of those other All-Star squads stepped onto the field for their district tournaments, Scripps Ranch stayed on the sidelines. As the only league in District 32 that plays at the Majors level, they automatically advance straight to the Section 6 tournament.

While they earn a free pass to be one of the final eight teams left in San Diego, they're also forced to take a six week break from game action. They'll get their first test Saturday against Vista American out of District 70.

