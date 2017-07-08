At least one person killed in wrong-way crash on northbound I-5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — At least one person was killed early Saturday in a crash on the northbound I-5 Freeway in San Diego.

At 12:10 a.m., there were reports of a wrong-way driver in the northbound lanes in the area National Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Then a crash was reported, with one vehicle on fire, although it wasn't immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

All northbound lanes and two lanes on the southbound side were closed from the crash.

