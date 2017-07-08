At least one person killed in wrong-way crash on northbound I-5 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

At least one person killed in wrong-way crash on northbound I-5

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — At least one person was killed early Saturday in a crash on the northbound I-5 Freeway in San Diego.

At 12:10 a.m., there were reports of a wrong-way driver in the northbound lanes in the area National Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Then a crash was reported, with one vehicle on fire, although it wasn't immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

All northbound lanes and two lanes on the southbound side were closed from the crash.
 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.