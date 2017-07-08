7-Eleven in Hillcrest robbed by armed man - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

7-Eleven in Hillcrest robbed by armed man

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An armed man took an unknown amount of cash Saturday from a convenience store in the Hillcrest community of San Diego.

The suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 1602 University Ave. at 4:08 a.m. and pulled out a handgun that had been concealed in his waistband, demanding money from the store's clerk, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the scene northbound on Normal Street, Martinez said.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven white male in his 20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a tan hat, a tan jacket over a green flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.

