7-Eleven in Hillcrest robbed by armed man

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
In response to the continuing heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to several San Diego County locations Friday, officials are urging residents to take shelter in the more than 115 ``cool zones'' located throughout the county Saturday.More>>
In response to the continuing heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to several San Diego County locations Friday, officials are urging residents to take shelter in the more than 115 ``cool zones'' located throughout the county Saturday.More>>
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
Two thieves, one armed with a pistol, barged into an occupied Del Cerro-area apartment Friday and looted it before stealing a car and fleeing in it.More>>
Two thieves, one armed with a pistol, barged into an occupied Del Cerro-area apartment Friday and looted it before stealing a car and fleeing in it.More>>
If you are heading to the beach this weekend, get ready to do a lot of shuffling, mainly the "stingray shuffle."More>>
If you are heading to the beach this weekend, get ready to do a lot of shuffling, mainly the "stingray shuffle."More>>
Recreational marijuana will be legal for sale next year, ushering in a whole new set of rules and regulations.More>>
Recreational marijuana will be legal for sale next year, ushering in a whole new set of rules and regulations.More>>
A woman who was killed early Friday when a wrong-way driver slammed head-on into her SUV on Interstate 5 has been identified by authorities.More>>
A woman who was killed early Friday when a wrong-way driver slammed head-on into her SUV on Interstate 5 has been identified by authorities.More>>
An armed man took an unknown amount of cash Saturday from a convenience store in the Hillcrest community of San Diego.More>>
An armed man took an unknown amount of cash Saturday from a convenience store in the Hillcrest community of San Diego.More>>
At least one person was killed early Saturday in a crash on the northbound I-5 Freeway in San Diego.More>>
At least one person was killed early Saturday in a crash on the northbound I-5 Freeway in San Diego.More>>
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
An out-of-control pickup truck crashed through a fence alongside an Allied Gardens home Friday afternoon and plunged into a backyard swimming pool, trapping the driver until a good Samaritan and firefighters were able to rescue her.More>>
An out-of-control pickup truck crashed through a fence alongside an Allied Gardens home Friday afternoon and plunged into a backyard swimming pool, trapping the driver until a good Samaritan and firefighters were able to rescue her.More>>