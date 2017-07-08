Chula Vista adding fourth firefighter to downtown fire engine

The City of Chula Vista will be adding a fourth firefighter to the city's downtown fire engine on Friday, July 7th. This is a very important step to begin bringing Chula Vista's public safety staffing levels to national standards. The City's Growth Management and Oversight Commission (GMOC), which oversees eleven standards of life thresholds for city services including: drainage, fire, police, fiscal, libraries, parks, sewer, and traffic, has determined that Chula Vista has not met public safety response times for the past eleven years