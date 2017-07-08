Chula Vista adding fourth firefighter to downtown fire engine - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Chula Vista adding fourth firefighter to downtown fire engine

Posted: Updated:

The City of Chula Vista will be adding a fourth firefighter to the city's downtown fire engine on Friday, July 7th. This is a very important step to begin bringing Chula Vista's public safety staffing levels to national standards. The City's Growth Management and Oversight Commission (GMOC), which oversees eleven standards of life thresholds for city services including: drainage, fire, police, fiscal, libraries, parks, sewer, and traffic, has determined that Chula Vista has not met public safety response times for the past eleven years

Follow GMSD:

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.