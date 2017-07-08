Pet Patrol: 5th annual PAWmicon Convention

The family-friendly event will test the super-powers of human and canine attendees alike with carnival games, including “bobbing for squeak toys” for dogs; face-painting for people; superhero-themed crafts for kids; opportunity drawings for Comic-themed prizes, dog-friendly goodies and incredible gifts from Blue Buffalo and the shops at Hazard Center; fun snack options; and the all-important PAWSplay Contest for superheroes and their heroic dogs.

Contest participants can dress up as a duo, or simply enter their pawsome pup. The Contest is $10 to enter, and all entrants will receive a goodie bag for participating. Don’t have a costume? PAWmicon will have you covered (literally) as dog costumes and human costumes are available for borrowing at the photo booth.

All funds raised from the event will go to the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. PAWmicon has one sole purpose - to draw the attention of potential adopters to perform a superhero action of their own and provide a lucky pet with a forever home.