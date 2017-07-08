Missing Oceanside man with Alzheimer's disease has been found - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Missing Oceanside man with Alzheimer's disease has been found

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — UPDATE: Ron Dumas, a 60-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing near the Oceanside Pier Saturday, has been found. 

Police were seeking public help to find an at-risk man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing Saturday.

Ron Dumas, 60, went missing at about 2:30 p.m. at 200 The Strand N., the roadway and boardwalk that runs along the beach south of the Oceanside Pier, the Oceanside Police Department said. Dumas is described as white, about 5-feet-10 with an average build, gray hair and green eyes.

Dumas was last seen wearing a black Hawaiian-style shirt with cream colored flowers, an OPD officer said, calling the shirt  "pretty unique.'' He
was also wearing gray shorts.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.