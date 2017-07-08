Missing Oceanside man with Alzheimer's disease has been found

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — UPDATE: Ron Dumas, a 60-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing near the Oceanside Pier Saturday, has been found.

Police were seeking public help to find an at-risk man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing Saturday.

Ron Dumas, 60, went missing at about 2:30 p.m. at 200 The Strand N., the roadway and boardwalk that runs along the beach south of the Oceanside Pier, the Oceanside Police Department said. Dumas is described as white, about 5-feet-10 with an average build, gray hair and green eyes.

Dumas was last seen wearing a black Hawaiian-style shirt with cream colored flowers, an OPD officer said, calling the shirt "pretty unique.'' He

was also wearing gray shorts.