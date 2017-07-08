Police seeking missing man with Dementia - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police seeking missing man with Dementia

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an 81-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Encinitas / Rancho Santa Fe residence at 4:52 p.m. driving a silver 2007 Lexus 400H SUV bearing a California license plate number 5XCD304.

Dean Works suffers from dementia and needs regular medication for other medical conditions. He also left his home without a cellphone identification, money, or credit cards.

Works is described as white, about 5-feet-5 with gray hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a red and black shirt, beige shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Works' whereabouts can call the North Coastal Sheriff's Department (760)966-3500.  

