San Diego Boat Rescue off Sunset Cliff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and a commercial boat insurance company all responded today to rescue a boat that was taking on water west of Sunset Cliffs.

Someone aboard the 46-foot vessel called for help about 2:45 p.m. when a pump on its starboard side couldn't keep up with the water the boat was taking on, USCG Petty Officer Rob Simpson said. Four people were aboard the boat.

Lifeguards from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived first with a portable pump to help expel the excess water, Simpson said. Coast Guard personnel also responded with a portable pump to ensure the situation was safe. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Once the flooding was stabilized, the boating insurance company BoatUS took control of the vessel, Simpson said.

As of 3:45 p.m., BoatUS was towing the boat back to Mission Bay.