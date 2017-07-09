At least one person killed in Alpine crash on I-8 east

ALPINE (KUSI) — At least one person has been killed in Alpine Sunday morning after a vehicle collision involving a semi-trailer sent a black car into a ditch on the side of the freeway.

The incident occurred on eastbound Interstate 8 east of Tavern Road at 11 a.m. according to California Highway Patrol.

The Tavern Road on ramp to eastbound I-8 has been closed as a result.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided when available.