Two arrested, 13 cited at National City checkpoint

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — Police arrested two suspected drunk drivers and cited 13 more for driving while suspended or unlicensed at a Saturday night checkpoint in National City, officials said Sunday.

More than 1,150 vehicles passed through the driver's license/sobriety checkpoint between 6-11 p.m. at 200 Mile of Cars Way, National City Police Sgt. Jeffrey Meeks said.

Officers screened 602 of those drivers. Two were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, seven were cited for driving on a suspended license and six were cited for driving without a license, Meeks said. Officers impounded eight vehicles at the checkpoint that was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The National City checkpoint was one of two DUI/driver's license checkpoints police operated Saturday night within a few miles of each other in the South Bay. A checkpoint about two miles away on North Fourth Avenue in Chula Vista netted two arrests -- one on a felony warrant and another on suspected drug possession -- and resulted in 23 citations for unlicensed or suspended drivers, police said.